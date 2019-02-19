Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Back to full health

Nyquist (illness) suited up in Tuesday's practice and will play in Wednesday's home game against Chicago, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings will likely welcome Nyquist back with open arms, as the Swede has racked up 48 points in 59 games. The 29-year-old's entrance into the lineup will likely mean Darren Helm heads to the press box. With the trade deadline coming up, Detroit might showcase Nyquist as much as they can in their upcoming games.