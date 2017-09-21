Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Blows up for four-point night
Nyquist dialed in two goals and just as many assists Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins, an exhibition contest played on the road.
He generated two goals and a helper with the man advantage, plus a primary even-strength apple on center Ben Street's tally in the second period. The Red Wings protected Nyquist from the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, and this performance serves as a reminder of why they did so. Last year, he dropped 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 76 games for what was considered a major down year for the parent club as a whole. However, he'd managed only nine points on the power play all season -- perhaps this preseason game is a sign that he's about to buck that trend.
