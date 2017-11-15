Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Caught in post-injury slump

Nyquist hasn't recorded a point in the past three games since toughing out a lower-body injury.

Gus will look to get back on track against the visiting Flames on Wednesday evening. He's been the subject of recent trade rumors, but if GM Ken Holland has received serious offers on the scoring winger, he's done a fine job keeping that information close to the vest. Nyquist's at least a depreciating asset in fantasy hockey, having recorded only eight points (five goals, three assists) along with a minus-6 rating through 18 games. It's probably safe to park him on your bench until he starts showing signs of turning it around.