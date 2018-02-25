Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Delivers man-advantage helper in victory

Nyquist registered a power-play assist Saturday, as the Red Wings edged the Hurricanes 3-1 at home.

Nyquist serves in a top-six capacity with consistent power-play ice time, but the Swede continues to show up on the scoresheet at random times. He set a career high with 36 helpers through 76 games last season, but this year his scoring is up (16 goals) and the apples are way down (12). Gus has always been the type of player who thrives when his role is well defined and it's clear what's expected of him in the offense. His name is coming up in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, so it might not be a bad idea to buy low knowing that he could get dealt to a contender and possibly see a positive spike in fantasy value.