Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Delivers man-advantage helper in victory
Nyquist registered a power-play assist Saturday, as the Red Wings edged the Hurricanes 3-1 at home.
Nyquist serves in a top-six capacity with consistent power-play ice time, but the Swede continues to show up on the scoresheet at random times. He set a career high with 36 helpers through 76 games last season, but this year his scoring is up (16 goals) and the apples are way down (12). Gus has always been the type of player who thrives when his role is well defined and it's clear what's expected of him in the offense. His name is coming up in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, so it might not be a bad idea to buy low knowing that he could get dealt to a contender and possibly see a positive spike in fantasy value.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Fashions two helpers in tough loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Notches game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Triggers goal light for 15th time this season•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets fourth goal in last four games•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Scores twice in win•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Finally converts man-advantage goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...