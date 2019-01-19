Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes on two scores

Nyquist collected two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Nyquist is averaging a point per game since Christmas, with his total over those 11 contests comprised of two goals and nine apples. As long as he continues to produce with such a high degree of consistency, Gus will remain a terrific value play in DFS. Not only has he settled into a groove offensively, but he'll presumably be met with low ownership rates given his team's last-place standing in the Atlantic Division, so take full advantage.