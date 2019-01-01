Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Dives into double-digits for goals
Nyquist scored his 10th goal of the season Monday in a 4-3 shootout home loss to the Panthers.
Nyquist has been a diamond in the rough for a Red Wings team that has only recorded one win in the past 10 games. The Swede has 34 points total -- including a goal and nine helpers on the man advantage -- through 41 games. While his efforts haven't had much of a concomitant effect on the disenchanted skaters in the Motor City, Nyquist has assuredly done nothing but drive up the cost for another team to potentially acquire him at the next trade deadline.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Factors into both of team's goals•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Unsung hero on career pace•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Opens scoring•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leads Wings to win•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely interested in moving on•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...