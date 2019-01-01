Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Dives into double-digits for goals

Nyquist scored his 10th goal of the season Monday in a 4-3 shootout home loss to the Panthers.

Nyquist has been a diamond in the rough for a Red Wings team that has only recorded one win in the past 10 games. The Swede has 34 points total -- including a goal and nine helpers on the man advantage -- through 41 games. While his efforts haven't had much of a concomitant effect on the disenchanted skaters in the Motor City, Nyquist has assuredly done nothing but drive up the cost for another team to potentially acquire him at the next trade deadline.