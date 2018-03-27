Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Earns two points Monday

Nyquist collected an assist and used his snappy release to beat Carey Price in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Canadiens.

Gus anticipated a sharp pass from captain Henrik Zetterberg and tucked in his 20th goal of the season. He would then serve as the primary distributor on a Tyler Bertuzzi tally in the second period. Nyquist seems to be making a concerted effort of putting more rubber on net, as he's just two shots shy of 200 for the first time in his career.