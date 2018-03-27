Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Earns two points Monday

Nyquist collected an assist and used his snappy release to beat Carey Price in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Canadiens.

Gus anticipated a sharp pass from captain Henrik Zetterberg and tucked in his 20th goal of the season. He would then serve as the primary distributor on a Tyler Bertuzzi tally in the second period. Nyquist seems to be making a concerted effort of putting more rubber on net, as he's just two shots shy of 200 for the first time in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories