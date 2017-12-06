Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Explodes for three points in win

Nyquist scored two goals, added an assists and recorded a plus-4 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 drubbing of the Jets.

The Swede had gone 22 games since his last multi-point showing and recorded just four goals and five assists during the underwhelming stretch. Nyquist is a talented scorer who's capable of generating better numbers, but for whatever reason, the results just haven't been there consistently enough to make him a viable fantasy option outside of deep settings this year. However, there's potential this offensive outburst kick-starts a strong run for Nyquist. At worst, he's a player to monitor.