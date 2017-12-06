Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Explodes for three points in win
Nyquist scored two goals, added an assists and recorded a plus-4 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 drubbing of the Jets.
The Swede had gone 22 games since his last multi-point showing and recorded just four goals and five assists during the underwhelming stretch. Nyquist is a talented scorer who's capable of generating better numbers, but for whatever reason, the results just haven't been there consistently enough to make him a viable fantasy option outside of deep settings this year. However, there's potential this offensive outburst kick-starts a strong run for Nyquist. At worst, he's a player to monitor.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Registers power-play apple•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Snaps out of mini offensive rut•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Caught in post-injury slump•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Game-time decision•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...