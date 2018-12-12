Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Factors into both of team's goals
Nyquist found the back of the net to complement an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Despite being down five goals in the waning moments of the third period, the Wings were relentless on the forecheck, and Justin Abdelkader forced a turnover that led to a wide-open look for Nyquist, who potted his eighth goal of the season. The Swedish scoring winger is a valuable trade chip for Detroit, and the Original Six club can probably drive up its asking price for Gus since he's operating at a career-best pace of 0.87 points per game.
