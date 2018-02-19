Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Fashions two helpers in tough loss

Nyquist was the primary distributor on two goals Sunday -- one on the power play -- in a 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nyquist is streaky on a game-to-game basis, but this checks out as an impressive showing one day after providing the game-winning tally against the Predators. Detroit has an abundance of talented scorers, but with its playoff hopes diminished, it wouldn't be surprising to see a guy like Nyquist driving away from Motown. Banking $4.75 million annually, he has just one year left on his contract before hitting unrestricted free-agent status.