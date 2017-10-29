Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Flashes game-changing ability

Nyquist was brilliant in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over host Florida, scoring both the game-tying goal and the dagger in the final sequence.

Gus was determined to help the Wings bust out of their six-game losing streak. His regulation marker was absolutely stunning, as he went end-to-end weaving past several defenders and then beat James Reimer upon scooping up his own rebound. Then, the Swede worked his magic in the shootout. He's averaging a half-point per game on the young season, but it's tough to ignore Nyquist's lackluster own-zone production which has been magnified by his minus-6 rating through 12 games.