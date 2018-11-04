Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Four-game scoring streak

Nyquist delivered two assists in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Saturday night.

The points extended Nyquist's scoring streak to four games and five assists. He is enjoying an excellent start to the season with 12 points, including 11 assists, in 14 games. That's a remarkable pace for Nyquist, who has never put up more than 54 points in a season. Despite the pace, his low goal total (one) is a real concern. Nyquist has put up three 20-plus goal seasons in his last five, but that may be a stretch if he doesn't start shooting more.