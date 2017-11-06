Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Game-time decision

Nyquist (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Canucks.

Nyquist had to leave Detroit's game Sunday with this injury, but he did participate in practice Monday. They certainly want Nyquist to be able to give it a go, but we'll all have to wait for just before the puck drops to find out if he's able to play.

