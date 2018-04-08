Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Garners helper in season finale

Nyquist picked up an assist Saturday but the Red Wings lost the regular-season finale to the visiting Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

Nyquist was pinned along the boards but he shook off a few defenders and sent a laser pass to captain Henrik Zetterberg for the game's first goal. The apple gave Gus an even 40 points for the 2017-18 campaign. While that output goes down as a career low -- not counting his first two seasons as a part-time player -- Nyquist still managed 200-plus shots for the first time and with a bit more puck luck, he could get right back on track next season. Red Wings GM Ken Holland is partial to his Swedes and the big boss renewed his contract for two years Saturday.