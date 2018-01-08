Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets fourth goal in last four games

Nyquist scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Nyquist has four goals in his last four games and six in his last nine. He's chugging along at a low-40s (points) pace this season, but his goal tally (14) puts him on track to equal his career mark of 28. So, there is some value in trotting Nyquist out there game-in and game-out.