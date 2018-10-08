Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets on board with power-play apple

Nyquist notched a power-play assist and a game-high six shots in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.

Nyquist recorded a career-high 213 shots last season, and while it's good to see him firing at will in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign, the Swede failed to score, and he will be held accountable for his defensive-zone shortcomings. Gus went minus-3 in this latest contest, as the Wings were unable to contain the top-line trio of Alex Iafallo, Anze Kopitar and Illya Kovalchuk, one that is lauded for its supreme two-way play.