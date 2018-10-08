Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets on board with power-play apple
Nyquist notched a power-play assist and a game-high six shots in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.
Nyquist recorded a career-high 213 shots last season, and while it's good to see him firing at will in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign, the Swede failed to score, and he will be held accountable for his defensive-zone shortcomings. Gus went minus-3 in this latest contest, as the Wings were unable to contain the top-line trio of Alex Iafallo, Anze Kopitar and Illya Kovalchuk, one that is lauded for its supreme two-way play.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in preseason win•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goes off for three points•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely to be moved at trade deadline•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Garners helper in season finale•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Earns two points Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...