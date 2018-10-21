Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goal delivers first win of season
Nyquist scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday to give Detroit its first win of the season. He also put up an assist.
Nyquist has quietly put up seven points, including six assists, in eight games this season. But the Wings are a bad team and his plus-minus sits at minus-7. Nyquist can provide you with sneaky fantasy value, as long as that plus-minus won't hang like an anchor on your team.
