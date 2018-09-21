Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goes off for three points
Nyquist recorded one goal and two helpers -- including a man-advantage setup -- Thursday, pacing the Red Wings to a 4-2 preseason home win over the Blackhawks.
If the Red Wings fall out of playoff contention early for the third consecutive season, Nyquist could find himself with one foot out the door as a rental candidate for a playoff-bound club at the next trade deadline. He currently imposes a hefty cap hit of $4.75 million, but the Swede just turned 29 years old and has plenty left in the tank. Taken in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Nyquist has ranged from 40-to-54 points per season over the last five years, finishing on the short side of those values in 2017-18.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely to be moved at trade deadline•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Garners helper in season finale•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Earns two points Monday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Lights the lamp•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Misfires five times in overtime loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...