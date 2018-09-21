Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goes off for three points

Nyquist recorded one goal and two helpers -- including a man-advantage setup -- Thursday, pacing the Red Wings to a 4-2 preseason home win over the Blackhawks.

If the Red Wings fall out of playoff contention early for the third consecutive season, Nyquist could find himself with one foot out the door as a rental candidate for a playoff-bound club at the next trade deadline. He currently imposes a hefty cap hit of $4.75 million, but the Swede just turned 29 years old and has plenty left in the tank. Taken in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Nyquist has ranged from 40-to-54 points per season over the last five years, finishing on the short side of those values in 2017-18.