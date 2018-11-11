Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Keeps point streak alive

Nyquist chipped in another assist Saturday, helping the Red Wings to a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Make that seven straight games with at least one point for Nyquist, who helped the Wings rattle off a third straight victory. As the owner of two goals and 13 helpers through 17 contests, Gus looks comfortable on the second line with Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou, which is important since the Swede has shuffled around the lineup quite a bit in recent years.