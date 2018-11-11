Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Keeps point streak alive
Nyquist chipped in another assist Saturday, helping the Red Wings to a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Make that seven straight games with at least one point for Nyquist, who helped the Wings rattle off a third straight victory. As the owner of two goals and 13 helpers through 17 contests, Gus looks comfortable on the second line with Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou, which is important since the Swede has shuffled around the lineup quite a bit in recent years.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Producing consistently for Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Four-game scoring streak•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goal delivers first win of season•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets on board with power-play apple•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in preseason win•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goes off for three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...