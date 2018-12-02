Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leads Wings to win

Nyquist scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

One of the helpers came with the man advantage, Nyquist's sixth power-play point of the year. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, and if the Wings choose to dangle him in trade talks they could get a nice return for the winger given his four goals and 21 points through 26 games so far in 2018-19.