Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leaves Sunday's game
Nyquist suffered a lower body injury and did not return to Sunday's contest against the Oilers, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Nyquist collided with Edmonton's Eric Gryba in the first period and appeared to have injured his knee. The extent of the injury and Nyquist's availability for Monday's game against Vancouver are still unclear.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Flashes game-changing ability•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Mired in slump•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Records three-point night versus VGK•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Blows up for four-point night•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Untouchable to Golden Knights•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Enjoys memorable finish to season, arena•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...