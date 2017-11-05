Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leaves Sunday's game

Nyquist suffered a lower body injury and did not return to Sunday's contest against the Oilers, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Nyquist collided with Edmonton's Eric Gryba in the first period and appeared to have injured his knee. The extent of the injury and Nyquist's availability for Monday's game against Vancouver are still unclear.

