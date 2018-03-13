Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Lights the lamp

Nyquist scored a goal and had a helper in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Though Nyquist has 17 goals, they have been hard to come by for him recently. This is his first goal in 12 games, and he only has three goals in his last 28 contests. As such, while it's nice to see him score, he'll need to show this is more than an isolated incident before you can really trust him.