Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Lights the lamp
Nyquist scored a goal and had a helper in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Though Nyquist has 17 goals, they have been hard to come by for him recently. This is his first goal in 12 games, and he only has three goals in his last 28 contests. As such, while it's nice to see him score, he'll need to show this is more than an isolated incident before you can really trust him.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Misfires five times in overtime loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Delivers man-advantage helper in victory•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Fashions two helpers in tough loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Notches game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Triggers goal light for 15th time this season•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Gets fourth goal in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...