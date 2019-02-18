Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely back on Wednesday
Nyquist missed Sunday's game due to flu-like symptoms and should be back Wednesday, the Red Wings' official site reports.
Because Nyquist's name has been bandied about in trade talks, it's easy to be skeptical about his illness. He's still a good bet to be dealt given his contract situation.
