Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely interested in moving on

Nyquist would likely waive his no-trade clause in order to move on to a contending team, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

A proven offensive producer, Nyquist's time in Detroit appears to be running out either way. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Red Wings are rapidly developing their prospects. Gus has done well for himself in terms of increasing his trade value, as the Swede is currently operating at a pace of 0.70 points per game -- that's second best only to his 2013-14 campaign when he delivered 28 goals and 20 assists in just 57 games.