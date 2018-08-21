Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely to be moved at trade deadline

Nyquist will almost assuredly be a trade chip for the Red Wings at the next trade deadline, The Detroit News reports.

The Wings are the only employer Nyquist has known since his NHL career began in 2011-12. However, the Original Six club is expected to make room for prospects Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen as soon as this season, meaning Gus -- who has one year remaining on his contract with a $4.75 million AAV -- could be deemed expendable in the near future. The Swedish sniper has 109 goals and 246 points through 419 career contests, so he might wind up with a contending team as a rental player down the stretch.