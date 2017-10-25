Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Mired in offensive slump
Nyquist only has points in two of 10 games this season.
The Swede deserves some of the blame for Detroit's active five-game losing streak, but he's still firing the puck at the cage quite often -- 18 shots on goal over the last five contests, to be exact. Nyquist tends to be rather streaky on a game-to-game basis, but he typically falls in the neighborhood of 45 points each season.
