Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Mired in offensive slump

Nyquist only has points in two of 10 games this season.

The Swede deserves some of the blame for Detroit's active five-game losing streak, but he's still firing the puck at the cage quite often -- 18 shots on goal over the last five contests, to be exact. Nyquist tends to be rather streaky on a game-to-game basis, but he typically falls in the neighborhood of 45 points each season.