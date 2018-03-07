Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Misfires five times in overtime loss

Nyquist came up empty on five shot attempts in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime road loss to the Bruins.

The Swede also compiled five hits to show that he's not letting up despite how the Red Wings should be golfing through the postseason. Nyquist's window for opportunity in the attacking zone expanded following Tomas Tatar's trade to the Golden Knights on Feb. 26, with the 28-year-old averaging 19:30 of ice time since Hot Sauce was dealt. Unfortunately, Gus only has one assist working against a minus-3 rating over that four-game span.