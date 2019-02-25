Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Not against waiving no-trade clause

Nyquist would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in the right situation, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The Swede is cashing out the balance of a four-year, $19 million contract that he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2015. There's been a no-trade clause in Nyquist's contract since the start of last season, though St. James believes he'd be able to find a suitor comfortable meeting his $5.5 million AAV asking price as an unrestricted free agent when his current contract expires this summer. Nyquist, who scored in Sunday's loss to the Sharks, is on pace for a career-high 64 points in 2018-19. The Wings have little incentive to keep the pending UFA around for the rebuild, so expect him to be moved by Monday's trade deadline.