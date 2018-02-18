Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Notches game-winner

Nyquist scored the game-winning goal Saturday against Nashville.

The Red Wings are now seven points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and will need more from Nyquist if they hope to make a serious push. The top-line winger has 16 goals and 26 points in 57 games and is shooting the puck more than ever this season. Look for Nyquist's steady production to continue as the Red Wings try and sneak into a playoff spot.