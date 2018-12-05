Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Opens scoring

Nyquist scored twice during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Nyquist scored two goals during the back-and-forth thriller, opening the scoring in the first period. Known more for setting up goals, it was the cerebral forward's first multi-goal game of the season. Nyquist now has six goals and 23 points in his 28 games played this year.

