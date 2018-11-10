Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Producing consistently for Detroit
Nyquist extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime home win over the Rangers.
Goose is loose with one goal and six helpers over his terrific run. Nyquist has been with the Original Six club for eight years and counting, but there's been a bit of confusion about his precise role as GM Ken Holland has stuffed the roster with talented youngsters at a time when the team desperately needs a focal leader following the retirement of Henrik Zetterberg. Nyquist has a no-trade clause in his contract, but he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he's been far too streaky on a game-to-game basis to lead by example. The 29-year-old winger has produced a pair of goals to complement 12 apples over 16 games this season, serving his fantasy owners well. However, if the Red Wings fall short of the playoffs for the third straight year, as is expected, then Gus could find himself on another team as a rental player by the next trade deadline.
