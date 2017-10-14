Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Records three-point night versus VGK

Nyquist scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday night.

Nyquist scored the first goal of the game and then assisted the game-tying score towards the start of the third period. After Frans Nielsen scored, Nyquist added an insurance marker in the third too. These were his first three points of the young season, but it's still a good start for a star looking to bounce back from a 12-goal campaign a year ago. Nyquist should score closer to 20 goals this season, as long as he can improve upon the career-low 7.3 shooting percentage he posted in 2016-17.