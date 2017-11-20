Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Registers power-play apple

Nyquist picked up a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Avalanche.

Gus racked up 28 and 27 goals, respectively, between seasons 2013-15, but he's since learned how to be a more effective passer. He is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he dished on a career-high 36 scoring plays, and has started this hockey year out with a modest four apples through 21 games. On the downside, Nyquist has just two man-advantage points despite averaging 2:17 of ice time in that special teams situation.