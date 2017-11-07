Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Returns to lineup
Nyquist will play Monday against Vancouver, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Nyquist was forced out of Sunday's tilt early with a lower body injury, but was able to practice Monday morning and the minor ailment won't force him to miss a game. The 28-year-old has been especially hot of late notching three goals in his last four games, and should resume his duties on the first forward line and the first power-play unit.
