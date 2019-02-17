Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Ruled out Sunday

Nyquist (illness) will not suit up in Sunday's home game against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nyquist has been outstanding for the Red Wings this year, racking up 48 points in 59 games. The Swede suited up in Saturday's game, but it's unclear how long the illness will keep him out of the lineup. With Nyquist out, Jacob De La Rose likely enters the lineup, with Frans Nielson receiving an uptick in power-play time.