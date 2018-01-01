Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Scores twice in win

Nyquist scored two goals during Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

This was Nyquist's first multi-point showing in nine games, and he recorded just two goals and a single assist during that stretch. He's up to a respectable 12 tallies and 20 points for the campaign, but those numbers hardly match his offensive potential. The 28-year-old winger is well on his way to his first 20-goal campaign since 2014-15, but his game-to-game inconsistency continues to hinder his fantasy value.