Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Snaps out of mini offensive rut

Nyquist delivered an even-strength goal in Wednesday's 8-2 triumph over the Flames at home.

This helped Nyquist snap a three-game pointless drought, but his fantasy owners can't be blamed for wanting more. After all, Detroit went 4-for-6 with the man advantage, despite the Swede failing to factor into those plays. Nyquist now has six goals through 19 games, albeit with only three assists and a minus-5 rating.