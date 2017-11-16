Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Snaps out of mini offensive rut
Nyquist delivered an even-strength goal in Wednesday's 8-2 triumph over the Flames at home.
This helped Nyquist snap a three-game pointless drought, but his fantasy owners can't be blamed for wanting more. After all, Detroit went 4-for-6 with the man advantage, despite the Swede failing to factor into those plays. Nyquist now has six goals through 19 games, albeit with only three assists and a minus-5 rating.
