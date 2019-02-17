Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Stays productive amid trade talk
Nyquist provided a goal among five shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Gus opened the scoring for the Wings and the goal actually counted as the team's lone tally through the first two periods. According to J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington, Nyquist could be appealing to the Capitals as a top-six complement to one of the league's elite passers in Nicklas Backstrom, but the asking price may be too high. Still, we expect that Nyquist will move to a contending team ahead of the trade deadline since he's a proven playmaker on an expiring contract.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes on two scores•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Dives into double-digits for goals•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Factors into both of team's goals•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Unsung hero on career pace•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Opens scoring•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Leads Wings to win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...