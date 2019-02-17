Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Stays productive amid trade talk

Nyquist provided a goal among five shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Gus opened the scoring for the Wings and the goal actually counted as the team's lone tally through the first two periods. According to J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington, Nyquist could be appealing to the Capitals as a top-six complement to one of the league's elite passers in Nicklas Backstrom, but the asking price may be too high. Still, we expect that Nyquist will move to a contending team ahead of the trade deadline since he's a proven playmaker on an expiring contract.