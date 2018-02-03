Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Triggers goal light for 15th time this season

Nyquist lit the lamp in Friday's 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

This snapped a six-game scoring drought for Gus, and the heady winger is well on his way to eclipsing the 20-goal mark for the first time in three seasons. He's brushed twine 15 times through 50 games, which is a rate that's been helped by an increase in shots. This year, he's hoisting 2.52 shots per contest with his average ice time approaching nearly 18 minutes per contest -- that would be a career high if he can sustain it.