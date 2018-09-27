Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in preseason win
Nyquist scored a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in preseason action.
After Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period, Nyquist quickly struck back with the man advantage to tie things up. The 29-year-old has scored at least 40 points in five straight seasons, but his ceiling is somewhat limited by the lack of talent around him on a rebuilding Wings roster.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Goes off for three points•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Likely to be moved at trade deadline•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Garners helper in season finale•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Earns two points Monday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Lights the lamp•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...