Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in preseason win

Nyquist scored a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in preseason action.

After Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period, Nyquist quickly struck back with the man advantage to tie things up. The 29-year-old has scored at least 40 points in five straight seasons, but his ceiling is somewhat limited by the lack of talent around him on a rebuilding Wings roster.