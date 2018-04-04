Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss
Nyquist scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
He also fired a team-high five shots. The 28-year-old is now just one point shy of his fifth consecutive campaign with at least 40 points, and Nyquist has two more games left on the season to hit that mark.
