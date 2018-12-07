Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Unsung hero on career pace
Nyquist scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-4 OT win over Toronto.
Nyquist has been on fire in his last six games. He has recorded 10 points, including five goals, in those games and has been held off the score sheet just once. Nyquist's 26 points in 29 games put him on pace to shatter his career mark by at least 20 points. Smart owners are reaping the benefits from drafting this unsung hero.
