Sateri is expected to sign a contract with the Red Wings now that the free-agency signing period is underway, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest

Red Wings GM Ken Holland is focused on bolstering his team's depth in goal having already courted Jonathan Bernier and now Sateri through free agency. Originally selected by the Sharks with a fourth-round (106th overall) draft pick in 2018, the Finn finally made his NHL debut in 2017-18, recording a 4-4-0 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage over nine games. Known for his cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor, Sateri should start next season with AHL Grand Rapids, but he'll presumably be the first netminder called up in an emergency situation.