The Red Wings recalled Sateri from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Sunday.

Sateri was just sent down to the AHL on Saturday, but he's being brought back since Jimmy Howard remains under the weather. Sateri is expected to back up Jonathan Bernier in Sunday's game versus the Sharks. It's well-documented that Howard is on the trade block, so Sateri could stick with the big club if Howard is moved before Monday's deadline.

