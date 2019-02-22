Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Called up for backup duty
Sateri was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
This isn't purely a merit-based promotion for Sateri -- an illness to traditional starter Jimmy Howard necessitated the Finn's call-up to the big stage -- but he may be able to help out in a pinch as the interim backup to Jonathan Bernier. Sateri has gone 18-9-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .902 save percentage over 30 games with the AHL's Griffins this season.
