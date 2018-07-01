Sateri procured a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.

This basically amounts to a "prove it" deal for Sateri, and it buys time for GM Ken Holland to explore longer-term solutions between the pipes. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect the Finn to arrive on the big stage to start the 2018-19 campaign, but that could change in a hurry if something were to beset traditional starter Jimmy Howard or newly acquired puck plugger Jonathan Bernier.