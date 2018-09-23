Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Gets starting nod Sunday
Sateri will tend the twine in Sunday's preseason contest against Pittsburgh.
Sateri allowed just one goal on 15 shots against the Penguins on Wednesday and will get the chance to face them again. The 28-year-old should AHL Grand Rapids with Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier taking most of the NHL work.
