Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Moves back to AHL
Sateri was returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
He was called up as a precaution in case Jimmy Howard's illness didn't improve by Sunday's game against the Sharks, but this latest transaction is a clear sign that Detroit's top tender will at least dress for the next contest. Sateri has been the go-to netminder for the AHL's Griffins this season, stacking an 18-9-0 record next to a 2.79 GAA and .902 save percentage between 30 appearances.
