Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Sent back down to minors
Sateri was re-assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Sateri was called up to Detroit on an emergency basis based on the possibility of Jimmy Howard being traded. Howie ended up staying put, which means that Sateri no longer has a spot with the big club, since Jonathan Bernier is serving as the backup.
