Sateri was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Sateri, who went 1-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage in the preseason, is projected to open the season as the No. 3 goalie on Detroit's organization depth chart. meaning he'll be the first one to get called up in case No.1 tender Jimmy Howard or his primary backup, Jonathan Bernier, run into trouble by virtue of sustaining an injury or perhaps struggling mightily behind a patchy crop of defensemen.